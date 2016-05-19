Firefighters protect meaningful memorial during the Webber Canyon Fire

BENTON CITY, WA- The Webber Canyon Fire charred over 500 acres but firefighters protected one spot from the flames. In that spot stands a white cross surrounded by flowers and remembering 19-year-old Tony Gonzalez.

Aurelia Gonzalez and her husband lost their son Tony in a car accident 12 years ago. The memorial is all she has left of him and she tells us the night he died she knew something was wrong, "and he said I'll be back he always entered through the back door I stayed waiting and he never got there it passed 10 and he never got there". Shortly after 11 o'clock at night she got a knock on the door from police, "are you the mother of Tony Gonzalez and I said yes".

About a week after the fire, the parents are visiting the memorial and Aurelia tells us, "if they protect him it's something beautiful I feel because they're watching over my son". She even says she visits the memorial more than she visits the cemetery because she feels him there.

As for the firefighters, they're members of Benton County Fire District 2 and they wish to remain anonymous. To whoever protected her son's memorial she says, "we give thanks to all those that worked for saving my son we're always going to be thankful".