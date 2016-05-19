National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, how to celebrate our - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, how to celebrate our local first responders

Posted: Updated:
The National Law Enforcement Memorial fund says 123 officers died last year and 36 have died this year while serving their communities. The National Law Enforcement Memorial fund says 123 officers died last year and 36 have died this year while serving their communities.

HERMISTON, OREGON- Do you have a family member or know someone who is a first responder? Have you thanked them this week?

It is in fact National Law Enforcement Appreciation week. Hermiston police are giving out blue COPS ribbons for you to put on your car, your desk at work or anywhere you please. For the last 30 some years Concerns of Police Survivors have been distributing these ribbons across the nation.

The organization is made up of people who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. Of course, anytime of the year is a great time to thank someone who does so much for everyone else. "These are the guys and gals that are running in when everybody else is running away. I don't think that is something I appreciated until I became a chaplain and got closely connected with these guys and gals. All year long they are doing this, so any time you think of it, it doesn't have to be a special occasion. It doesn't have to be National Law Enforcement Appreciation week. Anytime you think of it, send them a card, send them a letter, it means the world to them, it really does," explained Hermiston Police Chaplain Terry Cummings.

Even if you want to send your department an email, Chaplain Summings told us they post these kind words for all of their officers to see.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial fund says 123 officers died last year and 36 have died this year while serving their communities.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   