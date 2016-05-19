National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, how to celebrate our local first responders

HERMISTON, OREGON- Do you have a family member or know someone who is a first responder? Have you thanked them this week?

It is in fact National Law Enforcement Appreciation week. Hermiston police are giving out blue COPS ribbons for you to put on your car, your desk at work or anywhere you please. For the last 30 some years Concerns of Police Survivors have been distributing these ribbons across the nation.

The organization is made up of people who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. Of course, anytime of the year is a great time to thank someone who does so much for everyone else. "These are the guys and gals that are running in when everybody else is running away. I don't think that is something I appreciated until I became a chaplain and got closely connected with these guys and gals. All year long they are doing this, so any time you think of it, it doesn't have to be a special occasion. It doesn't have to be National Law Enforcement Appreciation week. Anytime you think of it, send them a card, send them a letter, it means the world to them, it really does," explained Hermiston Police Chaplain Terry Cummings.

Even if you want to send your department an email, Chaplain Summings told us they post these kind words for all of their officers to see.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial fund says 123 officers died last year and 36 have died this year while serving their communities.