Fatal accident in Texas takes a mom from her family and leaves a 7-year-old girl paralyzed

KENNEWICK, WA- Justin Poirier is a Southridge graduate, a Navy veteran and a father of two is making his way back to Kennewick to live with his parents after his children and their mom were in a horrible accident back in January.

Justin's daughter, Maddie, was left paralyzed after the accident. She's currently in Shriners Hospital in Chicago. She's expected to come home on June 22. Until then, Justin's dad is busy preparing the home for their arrival.

Micheal Poirier tells us most of the house is pretty handicap accessible because Justin was hit by a high speed car 15 years ago in Virginia. At the time, he didn't think Justin would make it, similar to Maddie's situation.

As for the 9-year-old boy Leighton, he has down syndrome but is already living with his grandparents in Kennewick while his dad and sister stay in Chicago.

Micheal is planning to add lifts on the stairs as well as lifts to the bathroom to help Maddie move easily throughout the home. The project needs to be completed before she comes to Kennewick and to help, the Greater Tri-Cities Veterans Coordination group has agreed to assist in anyway, every step of the way. They're helping because Justin is a 100% disabled veteran.

Micheal says he just wants to make the home comfortable for Maddie, a 7-year-old girl who lost her mom and became paralyzed all within four months.

To help the family you can donate to their Go Fund Me Account here.