Spring Chinook fishing on lower Columbia Friday-Sunday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon are allowing a three-day extension of the spring Chinook salmon season on the lower Columbia River this Friday through Sunday.



Anglers can catch and keep Chinook on part of the river. Fisheries managers say there may be one more opportunity to fish the lower Columbia this spring.



More than 2,300 fish are still available for harvest under the current catch guidelines.



Fishing is allowed Friday through Sunday from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upriver to Beacon Rock for boat anglers, with bank fishing allowed up to the deadline below the dam.



Anglers are limited to one adult hatchery chinook salmon as part of their daily limit of two adult fish.