BREAKING: White House on lockdown after shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. - The White House is on lockdown after someone was shot by a Secret Service agent just west of the complex.

The shooting occurred at 17th and E streets NW, D.C. police said about 3:30 p.m. (EST)

The victim is in critical condition, a D.C. fire department representative said.

Information on a suspect was not immediately released.

Per White House reports, President Obama left the White House about 1 p.m. (EST) to go to a golf outing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

His motorcade arrived there about 1:30 p.m. (EST)

Reporters in the White House said on Twitter they were ordered to shelter in place in the basement of the building.

U.S. Park Police and members of the Secret Service are on the scene.