BREAKING: White House on lockdown after shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WASHINGTON D.C. - The White House is on lockdown after someone was shot by a Secret Service agent just west of the complex.

The shooting occurred at 17th and E streets NW, D.C. police said about 3:30 p.m. (EST)

The victim is in critical condition, a D.C. fire department representative said.

Information on a suspect was not immediately released.

Per White House reports, President Obama left the White House about 1 p.m. (EST) to go to a golf outing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

His motorcade arrived there about 1:30 p.m. (EST)

Reporters in the White House said on Twitter they were ordered to shelter in place in the basement of the building.

U.S. Park Police and members of the Secret Service are on the scene.

  National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

