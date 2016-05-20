HOMETOWN PROUD: Maple Counter Cafe in Walla Walla is known as th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HOMETOWN PROUD: Maple Counter Cafe in Walla Walla is known as their local favorite

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA- When visiting Walla Walla for our Hometown Proud segment, locals told us there was one stop we absolutely had to make, The Maple Counter Cafe

It's located right in the downtown area. The restaurant opened in November 2011. Kory Nagler and his wife Rachel run the restaurant he tells us, "like the old world before there was synthetic butter pre-bag mixes things you cant announce, we take it back before that stuff was around and make it the way grandma and grandpa would have". 

They have everything from sweet to savoy, all the breakfast options you could dream of, but better. 

Thomas Beebe is one of their weekly customer, from the sounds of it there are a lot of regular customers who can't go seven days without their Maple Counter Cafe fix. Beebe told us before the restaurant opened, "I didn't do breakfast, I don't think anybody in town did breakfast until this restaurant came". 

 Kory and Rachel welcome each guest with open arms and along with the amazing menu, it's easy to see why people keep coming back. Kory told us, "it makes everything worth the journey, the best part of my job is making people happy". 

