Kamiakin High Student hit by car crossing Edison Street in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police say a Kamiakin High School student was treated for minor injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing Edison Street Friday afternoon.

Police say a 16 year old driver hit the 14 year old boy and witnesses told them the teen driver was going too fast to stop.

Police cited the 16 year old boy for reckless driving.

The 14 year old was treated at the scene and released to his parents.

