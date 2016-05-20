Richland firefighters cooking up pancakes and raising money for Community Outreach Program

RICHLAND, WA. -- Richland firefighters work tirelessly to keep our community safe. Now, they are working just as hard to give back.

Firefighters at Station 71 are getting ready for a busy weekend, and not just because of the approaching summer heat. Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd, the Richland Firefighters Local 1052 Community Outreach Program is hosting its first annual Yard Sale and Pancake Feed. Yum! Firefighters will be cooking up flapjacks and selling the items donated for the event. As Richland Fire Captain, Randy Aust pointed out, it will be a family affair.

"We're just out here trying to raise awareness for our organization," said Aust, "And get people to realize who we are and what we stand for, and really create a family fun atmosphere. Really, we'd like people to come out with their families, and eat some flapjacks, and sit around and talk with the firefighters."

It'll be a great chance for families to get to know some local heroes, and also a great cause. All money raised will be directed to the Richland Firefighters Community Outreach Program as a means to assist Tri-Cities residents. The event will take place behind Fire Station 71 in Richland, and is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. on both days. Pancakes will be served until 10:30 am.