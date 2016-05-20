Dinosaur whose bones were studied at Kadlec in 2011 is declared new species

RICHLAND, WA. -- Five years ago we told you about dinosaur bones being studied at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Back in 2011 doctors unveiled the skeleton of the dinosaur nicknamed "Judith." This week, Judith became an important scientific discovery.

5-years-ago, one of our local doctors at Kadlec Medical Center helped study the bones of a dinosaur found in a remote area of Montana. This week, that dinosaur, who roamed the earth 76-million years ago was identified as a new species.

This model is what a leg would have looked like for a 15-foot, four ton dinosaur, bigger than an elephant.

"This would be the elbow area, this would be the shoulder area," Dr. Edward Iuliano, a Radiologist at Kadlec Medical Center said as he showed off a life-size cast model of a dinosaur bone.

When the owner of the dinosaur bones contacted Dr. Edward Iuliano for help, he could hardly believe it.

"He brought it over and I was like, 'why are you coming to me?' Dr. Iuliano said with a smile. "I'm not an expert in dinosaur bones. He was like, 'But you're an expert in her human bones and you have access to the equipment.'"

It turns out, Dr. Iuliano had all the answers. After doing a CT-scan, he discovered the dinosaur has a tremendous infection in it's leg that would have caused it severe pain.

"It might have been a predator bite and it got worse and worse infected over time and the dinosaur's immune system was able to kind of keep it at bay for a while," Dr. Iuliano said. "And you can imagine how painful it must have been for that animal to try to walk around on this and this did not occur over a week. This takes months to years to develop and get this rough and calloused. So this was a tough old animal."

This is an artist rendering of what the dinosaur known as Spiclypeus Shipporum would have looked like. This week this dinosaur was confirmed to be an entirely new species.

"I was amazed to know that what I was involved with had discovered this creature that lived 75-million years ago and was unknown to science up until a few days ago," Dr. Iuliano said proudly. "And now I've got its upper arm in my office. It's just kind of a memento for me. Which was nice, I mean there was no charge for what I did. I was just a small cog in a big wheel of science here."

The results from the study were published online in the scientific journal called PLOS ONE. An exhibit of Judith's bones is opening the 24th of this month at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Canada.