HOMETOWN PROUD: Moxee is the hop capital and home to a special brewery on a hop farm

Moxee, WA - Nestled in the heart of the Yakima Valley, Moxee is part a region that produces one-third of the world's hops, and is actually one of the top three cities in the region that hugely contributes to that number. Bale Breaker Brewery is a home grown business, and sits in the middle of one of the many hop farms in Moxee.

The brewery opened up just three years ago and has been growing ever since.

After growing up on a hop farm in the area, siblings Meghann and Kevin, started up the brewery started up the brewery with Meghann's husband Kevin Quinn.

Meghann and Kevin have a lot of experience with hops.

"My great grandparents ended up planting hops in 1932 here in the Moxee valley, and we've been continuously farming hops ever since," said Meghann Quinn.

Made with hops from their hop farm, Bale Breaker Brewery has a variety of craft beers that they sell in their tap room, and distribute all across the country.

Bale Breaker Brewery is in the process of expanding its brewery facility on the hop farm, to help meet the demands of their customers.

"Just seeing the support that they've given us over the last three years has been really exciting and really humbling, its just been amazing to get to know our neighbors even better by having this tap room space that people can come and enjoy and make it a place-maker for the community," said Quinn.