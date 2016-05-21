HOMETOWN PROUD: Agricultural manufacturing company in Moxee is worldwide

Moxee, WA - Moxee is home to a special manufacturing facility, Blueline Manufacturing, creates equipment that makes a farmers job a whole lot easier, and their customer base, reaches around the world.

Blueline Manufacturing facility takes up an entire city block in Moxee, it's a city staple that's been around for decades. Specializing in designing and building equipment for orchards, vineyards, and general agriculture, Blueline knows all about the making the right kind of equipment.

"When we see an opportunity to improve upon the collection of fruit, labor saving, safety, all of that we try to address it with equipment," said Mike Roy, Production Manager at Blueline.

Blueline makes custom equipment, that makes their products needed around the world.

"We we have equipment sold and slated to be delivered actually a blue berry harvester is being shipped to North Carolina, we have contacts in Europe, we sends all kinds of equipment all over the United States, we sell equipment into South America, we have a container, actually two containers slated to go to South America in September," said Roy.

The manufacturing facility has been in Moxee since the 90's and Roy says that if it weren't for the tight-knit community around them, they wouldn't be as successful as they are.

Blueline has retail stores all across Central and Eastern Washington, for more on them click here.

