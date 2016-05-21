One dead after motorcycle crash near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, WA - The Washington State Patrol says a 34-year-old Yakima man died after losing control while riding his motorcycle on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum, Thursday night.

Merle Nolan was heading westbound on I-90, at 9:00 p.m. when he veered to the left to avoid a Department of Transportation vehicle. He then struck an orange construction barrel, losing control on loose gravel and dirt on the left shoulder. Nolan entered the median and then hit a tree. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

WSP says Nolan was wearing a helmet. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

