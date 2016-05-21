Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Hosts Open House Preview at New Sit - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Hosts Open House Preview at New Site

KENNEWICK, WA - It's been more than 6 years in the making and now, Meals on Wheels is one step closer to unveiling their very own kitchen site.

Research, fundraising and lots of planning are just some of the key elements that have led to the first Meals on Wheels commercial kitchen and office building, located at 1824 Fowler Street. 

"This is the dream kitchen, this kitchen has lots of capacity for future growth built into it," said Director Marcee Woffinden. 

And the capacity to meet the growing demand for meals. 

"The senior population is exploding. The request for meals increases almost week by week. We really need to be able to plan for the future, to be able to better meet the needs of our seniors and to keep people healthy and well-fed here in our community," said Woffinden. 

The next step is getting all the necessary equipment. In the meantime, Marcee says it's important to show the public how far they've come. Saturday's open house preview event also served as an opportunity to thank the volunteers who make the meals on wheels program possible. Volunteers who are looking forward to using the new space.

"This is an amazing site. It was always stunning to me that we were able to put out as many meals as we could in the old site. This is going to be fabulous," said Timmi Garrett, Meals on Wheels Volunteer. 

Right now, they anticipate moving into their new office building by next week. The kitchen is expected to be done by August 1st. 
 

