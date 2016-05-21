Man found in Granger canal identified as car accident victim

The identity has not been determined and neither has the cause of death.

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA- NBC Right Now has confirmed with Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins the man pulled from a Granger canal on Saturday drown to his death.

Hawkins says he was there during the retrieval of 26-year-old Jose Villa-Dominguez's body after 5 p.m. Villa-Dominguez drown after a car accident on May 3rd. There is no autopsy scheduled.



PREVIOUS:

GRANGER, WA- Yakima Sheriff's deputies helped pull a deceased man from an irrigation canal Saturday around 5 p.m.

A passerby spotted the body in the water and called 911. Deputies located the body off Gurley Road just west of where Liberty Road intersects. The body had been caught by some branches along the canal and appeared to be in the water for some time, maybe even several weeks.

