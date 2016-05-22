Pasco Firefighters give a boy from Arc of Tri-Cities the chance - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco Firefighters give a boy from Arc of Tri-Cities the chance to be a firefighter for the day

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA- Josh is a student at the Arc of Tri-Cities and he loves firefighters. Fire Station #83 treated him to a whole day full of firefighter activities. He got to take a look at all the trucks they have. 

Firefighters even presented him with his own Pasco Firefighters baseball hat and t-shirt. As an added bonus, Josh got his own firefighter helmet. While hanging out in the fire house, dispatch called and needed Josh's help with a fire at the fire station at the airport. Turns out, firefighters planned to use their training setup to let Josh put it out.

He got to ride in the fire truck with sirens and lights and even use the official hose to get the fake fire out in the fire station's shed.  

Jack Piper helped organize the special day for Josh and he told us, "it brings absolute joy to my heart to see someone so excited and so passionate you can literally it's a dream come true for him, it's a really good feeling to see him enjoy himself so much". 

They will also be hosting a 5K Fun Run on June 11 and all proceeds will go to programs at the Arc of Tri-Cities. To register click here and follow the directions.  They tell us check-in begins at seven in the morning and the actual run starts at nine. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   