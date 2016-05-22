Franklin County Sheriff's Office Reserve Program looking for new - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Reserve Program looking for new recruits

PASCO, WA- For over seven years, Jeff Miller has been a reserve deputy for Franklin County. He volunteers his time on the weekends and works a completely separate job during the week. 

Unlike a sheriff's deputy, reserves don't get paid and are only required, by the state, to volunteer up to 16 hours a month. Miller says most of the reserve deputies work between 25 and 50 hours a month. He also tells us reserve deputies don't need to take the Civil Service Exam, "you still have to go through the same physical fitness testing, polygraph, psychological testing 6 month academy is required". 

Right now, they have nine reserve deputies in the program and are looking for five more. Two reserve deputies just got pulled up to full time law enforcement positions. He says a lot of people looking to be a part of a full time law enforcement agency use their program as a stepping stone. 

Being apart of the program, Miller says, "we want to help the community out, it's a lot of fun, great administration, a very very supportive administration of what we do. It's just fun". 

If you're interested in getting involved, you can email Jeff Miller at jmiller@co.franklin.wa.us, or you can visit their website to find the application here

