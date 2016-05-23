KPD arrests Colorado fugitive during disturbance call

Robinson is being held in the Benton County Jail on no bail.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police took a fugitive out of Colorado into custody around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on the 1600 Block of Dayton Place. Officers contacted 29-year-old Robert Robinson, he has several outstanding felony warrants for robbery and assault in Colorado.

