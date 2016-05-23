Police in Kennewick investigate assault with a gun, make one arrest

Investigators served the second search warrant on Sunday, recovering the gun believed to be used in the assault of Sanchez' ex-girlfriend. Officers say she was not hurt during the altercation.

KENNEWICK, WA- Police served two search warrants during an assault investigation this weekend.

First, on the 400 Block of South Rainier in Kennewick where officers located 21-year-old Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is sitting in the Benton County jail on felony harassment and domestic violence assault. Officers say there is also a gun involved.

Investigators served the second search warrant on Sunday, recovering the gun believed to be used in the assault of Sanchez' ex-girlfriend. Officers say she was not hurt during the altercation.