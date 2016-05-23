Franklin County firefighters respond to illegal burn that got out of control

Overnight, crews also posted about a haystack fire on Crest Loch around 2 a.m. Sunday. There is no word on what caused that fire.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Sunday afternoon Franklin County Fire District 3 crews responded to a fire that started as an illegal burn. With high winds, the fire quickly got out of control. It started in a garbage can off Alder Road. Firefighters tell NBC Right Now no buildings were threatened.

