250 firefighters train for 2016 wildfire season in Washington State

After consecutive record wildfire seasons, Governor Jay Inslee directed the National Guard to train these citizen soldiers with DNR to be ready for this season, which is expected to be a difficult one.

YAKIMA, WA- More than 250 firefighters from the National Guard, Department of Natural Resources and county fire districts trained alongside each other for a six day session.

They are getting a leg up on wildfire behavior, proper use of equipment, post fire restoration and working in the wildland urban environment. After consecutive record wildfire seasons, Governor Jay Inslee directed the National Guard to train these citizen soldiers with DNR to be ready for this season, which is expected to be a difficult one.