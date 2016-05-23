WSP responds to accident caused by man following ducks on SR 240

Two people were transported to Trios for injuries, including a 4-year-old boy.

KENNEWICK, WA- WSP says someone walking on SR 240 following ducks in the roadway caused a two car accident around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

A driver stopped on the state route for 46-year-old Robert Fromm, who was later charged with disorderly conduct. Another car following ran into the first car near the Edison Street exit eastbound.

