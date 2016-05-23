WSP responds to accident caused by man following ducks on SR 240 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSP responds to accident caused by man following ducks on SR 240

Posted: Updated:
Two people were transported to Trios for injuries, including a 4-year-old boy. Two people were transported to Trios for injuries, including a 4-year-old boy.

KENNEWICK, WA- WSP says someone walking on SR 240 following ducks in the roadway caused a two car accident around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

A driver stopped on the state route for 46-year-old Robert Fromm, who was later charged with disorderly conduct. Another car following ran into the first car near the Edison Street exit eastbound.

Two people were transported to Trios for injuries, including a 4-year-old boy. 
 

