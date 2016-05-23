UPDATE- Pasco police and sheriff's deputies arrest a man on the run in Franklin County

Hogan has an outstanding DOC warrant. He is also tied to several open investigations regarding felony assault, burglary, robbery and car theft. If anyone has information on where he may be you are asked to call 911.

UPDATE- After 20 hours on the run, Pasco Police arrested 37-year-old Aaron James Hogan. He was wanted for car theft and assault. In the area of Martindale and Moore Road north of Burbank, Hogan lit some brush on fire causing two pretty large fires along Snake River.

He then jumped into the river and after some time, he started to struggle in the currents and frigid water and called out for help. After a couple minutes, he swam into shore and tried to run away but officers were able to catch him.

Hogan was taken to Lordes Medical Center and Pasco Police tell us they dispatched officers to go control him because he was acting out during his medical evaluation.

PASCO, WA- Pasco police are warning Franklin County residents of a wanted man on the run Sunday night.

Police say 37-year-old Aaron James Hogan allegedly assaulted his mother Sunday morning at her apartment off Road 68 around 9 a.m. Right after, a nearby couple in their 70's were assaulted and robbed when the suspect got in through an unlocked back door. Hogan allegedly stole some electronics and their van. That van was later abandoned near the 7100 Block of Deseret.

Next, a Dodge Ram crew cab pickup was stolen from Lotto's Bullpen horse training. Officers found the ditched pickup near a railyard in the area of Foster Wells and Railroad around 9:30 Sunday night. They believe Hogan ran from that point.

Hogan has an outstanding DOC warrant. He is also tied to several open investigations regarding felony assault, burglary, robbery and car theft. If anyone has information on where he may be you are asked to call 911.