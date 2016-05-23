UPDATE Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kennewick - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UPDATE Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kennewick

Posted: Updated:
Motorcyle crash at roundabout in Kennewick Motorcyle crash at roundabout in Kennewick

UPDATE:  The Benton County Coroner identified the man who died after crashing his motorcycle at the flag-pole round-a-bout in Columbia Park.

Coroner John Hansens said 40 year old Ian Williams died at the scene of the crash just before ten last night.

The coroner said Williams died from injuries he got in the crash.

_____

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department says a man died after crashing his motorcycle at a roundabout, Sunday night.

Police say around 9:55 p.m. people driving through the Columbia Park area noticed an unresponsive man and his motorcycle in the center of the flag pole roundabout. When officers got to the area, they say the man had already died.

Officers blocked off the roadway to investigate the crash. They have not released the cause.

They are not releasing the man's name until the next of kin has been notified.

