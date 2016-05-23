Storm causes floods and produced a small tornado in Tri-Cities - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Storm causes floods and produced a small tornado in Tri-Cities

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

KENNEWICK, WA -  Saturday afternoon a storm passed through the Tri-Cities causing havoc.

Flooded streets, hail, fallen trees and even a small tornado was spotted during the storm.

People shared their pictures and videos with NBC Right Now.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures