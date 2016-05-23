False bomb threat caused a Pasco middle school to evacuate - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

False bomb threat caused a Pasco middle school to evacuate

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA - Ochoa Middle School was evacuated due to a bomb threat Monday afternoon that was later determined to be a false alarm call.

Pasco police officers were called out and worked with school staff to evacuate everyone in the school. Police also searched for a bomb but nothing was found that made the threat viable.

Police learned what number called in the threat and the person who made the call but have not released that information yet.

    •   