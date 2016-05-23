School threats could be part of "swatting" trend

DENVER (AP) - Threats made against schools across the country that led to evacuations on Monday could be the latest example of so-called "swatting" against schools.



In recent months, hoaxers playing online games have allegedly used proxy servers and other high-tech identity-disguising tools to anonymously threaten schools online or in phone messages with electronic voices to trigger a huge police response, including SWAT teams.



The latest threats led to the evacuation of schools in Colorado, Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. Media outlets in the United Kingdom also reported evacuations.



Some officials described Monday's threats as automated, and the ones made in Colorado and Minnesota were received just before noon local time.

