Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a Milton-Freewater man

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a Milton-Freewater man

WALLA WALLA, WA - Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a Milton-Freewater man in a suspected murder case.  
  
Rumors of a man being killed at the 1500 block of East Alder Street in Walla Walla led them to the family of 33-year-old Gabriel Ledezma-Rodriguez, who hasn't been seen since about April 26th, said Walla Walla Police officer Tim Bennett. 
    
Police say Ledezma-Rodriguez worked laborer-type jobs in the area but other information about where he was last seen or last wearing has been hard to come by.

Police have searched several areas but have come up empty handed. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 527-1960.

