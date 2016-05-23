Residents Still Dealing with Damages from Saturday's Sudden Storm

KENNEWICK, WA. For some, this storm might have been a good chance to stay inside on the couch, but others are still dealing with damages due to flooding. Inside the store called My Life Repurposed,the owner Tracey Kosmos is still cleaning up after flooding from the storm. Tracey was right outside her store when the storm suddenly hit and the flooding began. now, she is trying to salvage 2100 square feet of flooring, as well as most of the furniture inside. she told me what it was like when she first realized what had happened.

"It was literally like a minute and a half, and there was water underneath the door. So, I was like, what is going on? And I went to push the door open and it was kind of hard to push open. I pushed it, and there was probably a good 6-8 inches of water and I slammed the door shut and it was just chaos and panic from there."

Tracey still has a ways to go in putting her store back together. She hopes to have it business-ready by the end of the week, but until then, she is simply trying to keep her head above water.