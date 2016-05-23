Residents Still Dealing with Damages from Saturday's Sudden Storm

Residents Still Dealing with Damages from Saturday's Sudden StormPosted: Updated:
Residents Still Dealing with Damages from Saturday's Sudden StormMore>>
Hometown Election Headquarters
Hometown Election HeadquartersElection information is here, and NBCRightnow has your complete coverage! More >>
Election information is here, and NBCRightnow has your complete coverage!More >>
Pro SportsProMore>>
-
Chiefs fall in Game 7 to Winterhawks, 3-1
Chiefs fall in Game 7 to Winterhawks, 3-1
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Mariners open series with 6-4 victory over Giants
Mariners open series with 6-4 victory over Giants
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
Spokane forces Game 7 with 5-2 win over Portland
Spokane forces Game 7 with 5-2 win over Portland
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Hometown Proud
-
Hometown Proud: Yakima's classic, the Stop And Go Drive-In
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Veronica Padilla checked out a drive-in that has been growing along with the community.
-
Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.
-
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.
-
Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.
-
New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits
For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.
-
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
-
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla
National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla
Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago.More >>
Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago.More >>
PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations
PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations
PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts.More >>
PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts.More >>
88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction
88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction
Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street.More >>
Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street.More >>
Three new airport hangars coming to the Tri-Cities Airport
Three new airport hangars coming to the Tri-Cities Airport
The Tri-Cities Airport will see three new hangars constructed this year, with several additional projects to improve the airport planned for the future.More >>
The Tri-Cities Airport will see three new hangars constructed this year, with several additional projects to improve the airport planned for the future.More >>
Soul Sisters outreach program for domestic violence victims
Soul Sisters outreach program for domestic violence victims
A local non-profit is partnering with a local photographer to help victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence regain their confidence.More >>
A local non-profit is partnering with a local photographer to help victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence regain their confidence.More >>
Heavy snow closes Snoqualmie Pass
Heavy snow closes Snoqualmie Pass
Heavy snow forced Snoqualmie Pass to close in both directions Sunday night.More >>
Heavy snow forced Snoqualmie Pass to close in both directions Sunday night.More >>
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
BEIJING— Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Scientists monitoring the craft’s disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Cent...More >>
BEIJING— Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Scientists monitoring the craft’s disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Cent...More >>
New Retirement Marketplace makes it easier for Washingtonians to save
New Retirement Marketplace makes it easier for Washingtonians to saveWASHINGTON: Millions across the U.S lack a retirement savings plan, and many people who are 55 and older have no retirement savings plan at all. The Washington State Department of Commerce launched a new website to make it easier for those individuals to find a retirement plan. The goal is to help nearly two million Washingtonians get have access to a retirement plan through their workplace, and the website is called "Retirement Marketplace." Officials say i...More >>WASHINGTON: Millions across the U.S lack a retirement savings plan, and many people who are 55 and older have no retirement savings plan at all. The Washington State Department of Commerce launched a new website to make it easier for those individuals to find a retirement plan. The goal is to help nearly two million Washingtonians get have access to a retirement plan through their workplace, and the website is called "Retirement Marketplace." Officials say i...More >>
Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine
Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine
RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer. The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice. Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities. S...More >>
RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer. The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice. Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities. S...More >>
Local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees work to restore power in Puerto Rico
Local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees work to restore power in Puerto Rico
SAN JOSE, Puerto Rico- It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. And while most of the island now has electricity and running water, some areas feel completely forgotten. So to help, nineteen Army Corps of Engineers from Walla Walla were deployed on March 18th to assist FEMA with relief efforts. Action Officer Kevin Kuhar said their team is stationed in San Jose for 45 days. They are specifically working on providing temporary g...More >>
SAN JOSE, Puerto Rico- It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. And while most of the island now has electricity and running water, some areas feel completely forgotten. So to help, nineteen Army Corps of Engineers from Walla Walla were deployed on March 18th to assist FEMA with relief efforts. Action Officer Kevin Kuhar said their team is stationed in San Jose for 45 days. They are specifically working on providing temporary g...More >>
Tri-Cities FeverTri-Cities FeverMore>>
Residents Still Dealing with Damages from Saturday's Sudden Storm
Residents Still Dealing with Damages from Saturday's Sudden Storm
For some, this storm might have been a good chance to stay inside on the couch, but others are still dealing with damages due to flooding...More >>
For some, this storm might have been a good chance to stay inside on the couch, but others are still dealing with damages due to flooding...More >>
Tri-Cities Fever to go Dormant for 2017 Season
Tri-Cities Fever to go Dormant for 2017 Season
The Tri-Cities Fever announced today that they would not take part in the 2017 Indoor Football League Season.More >>
The Tri-Cities Fever announced today that they would not take part in the 2017 Indoor Football League Season.More >>
Wingstop teams up with Tri-Cities Fever for cancer center fundraiser
Wingstop teams up with Tri-Cities Fever for cancer center fundraiser
The Pasco Wingstop is donating 10% of sales to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Tuesday-Thursday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Tri-Cities Fever players will be working as servers.More >>
The Pasco Wingstop is donating 10% of sales to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Tuesday-Thursday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Tri-Cities Fever players will be working as servers.More >>
2016 IFL Schedule Announced; Fever will Face Spokane Shock in Season Opener
2016 IFL Schedule Announced; Fever will Face Spokane Shock in Season OpenerThe Indoor Football League (IFL) released their 2016 regular season schedule on Tuesday. The 18-week, 96-game schedule kicks off on Friday, February 26 and concludes on Saturday, June 25.More >>The Indoor Football League (IFL) released their 2016 regular season schedule on Tuesday. The 18-week, 96-game schedule kicks off on Friday, February 26 and concludes on Saturday, June 25.More >>
Fever Hire Ryan Lingenfelder as New Head Coach
Fever Hire Ryan Lingenfelder as New Head CoachThe Tri-Cities Fever have hired Ryan Lingenfelder as their new head coach. He replaces Adam Shackleford who left the team last month to take over the the head coaching job with the Spokane Shock.More >>The Tri-Cities Fever have hired Ryan Lingenfelder as their new head coach. He replaces Adam Shackleford who left the team last month to take over the the head coaching job with the Spokane Shock.More >>
Two Tri-Cities Fever Players Honored by IFL
Two Tri-Cities Fever Players Honored by IFLThe Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce the winners of the league's 2015 Individual Awards. Tri-Cities Fever WR Steven Whitehead was named the IFL Offensive Player of the Year, and K Brady Beeson was also honored for his community service.More >>The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce the winners of the league's 2015 Individual Awards. Tri-Cities Fever WR Steven Whitehead was named the IFL Offensive Player of the Year, and K Brady Beeson was also honored for his community service.More >>
Tri-Cities Fever Named IFL Franchise of the Year
Tri-Cities Fever Named IFL Franchise of the YearThe Indoor Football League announced the 2015 Team Awards on Wednesday for outstanding achievements during the IFL regular season. The Tri-Cities Fever was named the IFL Franchise of the Year.More >>The Indoor Football League announced the 2015 Team Awards on Wednesday for outstanding achievements during the IFL regular season. The Tri-Cities Fever was named the IFL Franchise of the Year.More >>
Four Fever Players Earn Spots on 2015 All-IFL Teams
Four Fever Players Earn Spots on 2015 All-IFL TeamsThe Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce the 2015 All-IFL First and Second Teams. Tri-Cities Fever WR Steven Whitehead was a 1st-team selection, while RB Andrew Pierce, LB Jake Killeen and DB Troy Sanders earned 2nd-team honors.More >>The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce the 2015 All-IFL First and Second Teams. Tri-Cities Fever WR Steven Whitehead was a 1st-team selection, while RB Andrew Pierce, LB Jake Killeen and DB Troy Sanders earned 2nd-team honors.More >>
Fever DB Aaron Foster Earns IFL Player of the Week Honors
Fever DB Aaron Foster Earns IFL Player of the Week HonorsTri-Cities Fever defensive back Aaron Foster has earned IFL Defensive Player of the Week honors for his week 16 performance in the Fever's 42-39 win over the Iowa Barnstormers.More >>Tri-Cities Fever defensive back Aaron Foster has earned IFL Defensive Player of the Week honors for his week 16 performance in the Fever's 42-39 win over the Iowa Barnstormers.More >>
Two CWU Ballplayers will Return to Pippins This Summer
Two CWU Ballplayers will Return to Pippins This SummerMore familiar faces are coming back to Yakima this summer, as the Pippins announced the signing of pitcher Connor Lau and outfielder Reid Martinez for the 2015 season. Both redshirted at Central Washington University this spring. More >>More familiar faces are coming back to Yakima this summer, as the Pippins announced the signing of pitcher Connor Lau and outfielder Reid Martinez for the 2015 season. Both redshirted at Central Washington University this spring. More >>