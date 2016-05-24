Yakima Fire Department investigating garage fire

Crews contained the fire to a back room. It started because someone left a candle burning unattended. The tenants do not have renters insurance, there is $8,000.00 in damage.

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that broke out behind a home, Monday evening.

Firefighters say around 6 p.m. someone living on the 700 block of S. 9th Ave. noticed smoke and flames behind a neighbors home. The person alerted the woman who was inside her home with a friend and family member. After the three left the home, they noticed the fire was coming from a small detached garage behind the home.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put the fire out within about 10 minutes. They say flames destroyed the garage and the personal belongings inside. They believe the garage will have to be demolished.

No one was injured. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.