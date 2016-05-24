Hayden Homes workers build alongside future homeowners thanks to First Story

PASCO, WA - A Pasco family is getting ready to move into a brand new home - once they get the walls up and everything. The family helped out Tuesday alongside Hayden Homes workers volunteering their time.

"We've got sales and our warranty department and people that aren't usually out in the field with our construction crew actually putting walls and stuff together and it's been a lot of fun. Really rewarding when you know what the cause is," said Brett Swanson of Hayden Homes.



The cause in this case is a partnership between Hayden Homes and First Story, an organization that helps low income families buy a home with a zero-interest loan.



"Both the kids have been out here putting the nail guns together and putting the walls together, being a part of actually building the home they're going to live in. Seeing the smiles on their face, it's something special," said Swanson.



"They're so excited to be here. Just putting them up. Not many kids can say they actually built their own bedroom," said Vanessa Leon. She and her two kids, Kailey and Malaki, helped put up the walls on their future home. The kids said they liked using the nail guns best. For Vanessa, it's about making a house a home.



"It's been really hard just being alone, it's going to be a really good help. It takes off a lot of pressure for me.. That I can get a house and have a home for my kids and I. It's going to be amazing," said Leon.



She's still shocked to be a part of the program. She applied just days before the deadline.



"I know that if it weren't for all the employees and everybody that's so giving we wouldn't be here so we're extremely grateful," said Leon.



The Hayden Homes volunteers spent all of Tuesday doing as much as they could. Then framers will take over. Soon, Leon's little family will finally get to go home. The big reveal is planned for late September.

