Parents of abused baby turn to social media for help

SHERWOOD, Ore. - An Oregon family has turned to social media for help following what they say is abuse of their 1-year-old baby.

In a lengthy post on Facebook Friday, the baby's father, Joshua Marbury, posted photos of their son Jacob that showed cuts and bruises on the child's face. The parents say the abuse happened in March, when a babysitter smacked Jacob across the face and later admitted to doing it, but because of Oregon's child abuse laws, that babysitter hasn't been charged with a crime.

Under Oregon law, in order to convict a suspected child abuser of felony assault or criminal mistreatment, prosecutors must prove that the victim suffered a "physical injury." That means proving the child experienced "serious physical pain." Which can be hard when a victim can't talk.

According to Oregon courts, there is another way to prove "physical injury," by proving the victim suffered "impairment of a physical condition." But Oregon Court of Appeals have ruled that welts, bruises and shallow cuts aren't enough.

So the Marburys are hoping their viral social media post will do enough to change Oregon law.

"Something needs to be done. NOBODY can just hit a child and more to just get away with it because the child cant verbally tell you," the post reads.

Since it was posted Friday the post has been shared over 300,000 times. Link to petition.