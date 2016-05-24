Murder-for-hire mastermind James Henrikson sentenced to two life sentences

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The mastermind of a murder-for-hire scheme that originated from business dealings in the North Dakota oil patch was sentenced in federal court to two consecutive life terms, intended to keep him in prison for the rest of his life.



37-year-old James Henrikson was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza for ordering the killings of two business associates.



In issuing the sentence, Mendoza said Henrikson continued to show a lack of remorse



A federal jury in Richland found Henrikson guilty in February of 11 felony counts, including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and solicitation to commit murder-for-hire.



He was convicted of ordering the deaths of Douglas Carlile, who was shot in his Spokane home in 2013, and Kristopher Clarke, bludgeoned to death in 2012 in North Dakota.

