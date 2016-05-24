Grass fire located off of Taylor Flats Road in Pasco causes power outages in the area

PASCO, WA- A farm off of Taylor Flats Road and Birch caught fire after a machine used to water the field caught onto a power line and ripped it down. They had to shut off power to repair the line early Tuesday afternoon.

Property owner, Jan Sturgeon told us, "what happened is that the sprayer was spraying in the field. He got done and he raised up the one boom and he didn't realize there was a line up there up above him and the boom hit the power line, broke it, line came down, started the fire".

She also says this is bad luck, in their 57 years of using the same procedure to water their property they've never had anything like this happen.