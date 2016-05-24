Grass fire located off of Taylor Flats Road in Pasco causes powe - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Grass fire located off of Taylor Flats Road in Pasco causes power outages in the area

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA- A farm off of Taylor Flats Road and Birch caught fire after a machine used to water the field caught onto a power line and ripped it down. They had to shut off power to repair the line early Tuesday afternoon. 

Property owner, Jan Sturgeon told us, "what happened is that the sprayer was spraying in the field. He got done and he raised up the one boom and he didn't realize there was a line up there up above him  and the boom hit the power line, broke it, line came down, started the fire". 

She also says this is bad luck, in their 57 years of using the same procedure to water their property they've never had anything like this happen. 

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

