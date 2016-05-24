Man sleeping in dumpster survives trip into garbage truck, only - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man sleeping in dumpster survives trip into garbage truck, only to be arrested by police

Posted:

KENNEWICK, WA. -- A man sleeping in a dumpster is jostled awake when a garbage truck flings him into the back along with the rest of the trash but the kicker is the man was also wanted by police.

Early Tuesday morning, 27-year-old Jacob Barnett was sleeping in the dumpster at Edison Elementary School. But he forgot it was trash day. 

The garbage truck came rumbling by on it's route, picked up Barnett and everything else inside the dumpster and threw him in the back of the garbage truck! 

Imagine what that would smell like. At the next stop, the garbage driver heard some loud banging and yelling. He took a look inside his truck and there was Barnett up to his waist in trash. Barnett was taken to Trios and didn't have any injuries. But he wasn't released. Police discovered Barnett had a felony warrant out for his arrest. So he was taken into custody.

Sergeant Ken Lattin with KPD explains that this is a sad example of the homeless problem that our country is dealing with. 

"It's a little bit more than just bizarre," Sgt. Ken Lattin said. "It's a whole social issue. We have a large homeless population. I'm not just saying about Kennewick but in our country as a whole. What do we do with people who have no other place to stay? That's not a situation that police can solve. This is something that the community has to come together to figure out solutions so people aren't having to put themselves in danger just to stay warm."

Sergeant Lattin says it's very rare to have people sleeping in dumpsters, but it isn't unheard of. In fact, this isn't even the first person who's been thrown into a garbage truck in our area. 

Now, if you or someone you know needs help, there are places you can go to for a safe place to sleep. 

The Union Gospel Mission in Pasco for example always has a warm bed for anyone who needs one.
 

