Duplex fire in Yakima leaves 15 people without a home

Duplex fire in Yakima leaves 15 people without a home

Duplex fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters in Yakima say 15 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a duplex, early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 1100 block of W. Washington Ave. When crews arrived, they found flames burning throughout one unit of the duplex. They say flames spread quickly, reaching a detached two story house nearby. 

With two structures burning, all city crews were called to fight the fire. They eventually called in firefighters from neighboring agencies, including Highland, West Valley, Selah, the Training Center, Naches, Naches Heights and Gleed. They got the fire under control after about an hour. 

Firefighters say the unit where the fire started was completely destroyed. The other units were damaged by flames and smoke. They say everyone made it out of their homes including, six adults and seven kids.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire but say it looks like it started in the kitchen of the first unit.
 

