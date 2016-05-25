Mid-Columbia Libraries partner with local sports teams to kick o - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid-Columbia Libraries partner with local sports teams to kick off annual summer reading challenge

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Mid-Columbia Libraries' annual Summer Reading Challenge kicks off June 1st. And this year, Mid-Columbia Libraries are kicking off the cornerstone program with the help of local sports teams. 

This year's theme is "Go for Gold," and local athletes from the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Tri-City Fever are getting involved. They will be hosting story time and participating in several events throughout the summer. 

Davin Diaz, Mid-Columbia Libraries Communications Director says their support is a great incentive for the kids because they look up to these athletes. Other incentives include a visit form the official Seahawks mascot and a chance to win an X-Box. 

Diaz tells us why this program makes a difference for kids in the Tri-Cities. 

"We do summer reading challenge as a way to aid parents and aid teachers and to combat the summer slide, the gap between the end of the school year in June and when the child begins in September," said Diaz. 

For details and to register for the summer reading challenge click HERE. You can also make your way to any of the 12 Mid-Columbia Library branches to learn more. 


     

     
 

    •   