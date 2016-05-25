Police find bodies believed to be missing Washington couple

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff's office says the bodies believed to be those of a missing Washington state couple have been found.



The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that they were found in a remote spot north of Seattle near the couple's home.



Officials say Tony Clyde Reed, one of two brothers charged with the slayings of Monique Patenaude and her husband, Patrick Shunn, provided information that led detectives to pinpoint the location Tuesday afternoon.



Authorities had been searching for the couple since they were reported missing April 12.



The bodies were found buried in an area where the couple's vehicles were found by authorities weeks ago, about 50 miles northeast of Seattle near the town of Oso.