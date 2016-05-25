Fire on AgriNorthwest near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, WA - Fire crews from Benton County are battling a fire in Plymouth Wednesday afternoon.

The land in on AgriNorthwest off of off Plymouth Road, north of Highway 14.

Fire crews from Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District 1, 2, 4 & 6 all responded to the blaze.

"Resources to fight the fire are thin" said spokesperson Devin Helland after a third wildland strike team has been sent from Franklin County.

A 3rd Wildland strike team has been ordered for the Plymouth fire. This 1 will come from Franklin county. Resources are thin, plz b careful. — Devin Helland (@BentonFire1PIO) May 26, 2016

It is not clear how the fire started, so far the fire is just burning brush.

Plymouth fire update: about 700 acres burned so far. At about 75% contained at this time. pic.twitter.com/xLlWa5l9N2 — Devin Helland (@BentonFire1PIO) May 26, 2016

