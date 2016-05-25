Fire on AgriNorthwest near Plymouth - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fire on AgriNorthwest near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, WA - Fire crews from Benton County are battling a fire in Plymouth Wednesday afternoon.

The land in on AgriNorthwest off of off Plymouth Road, north of Highway 14.

Fire crews from Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District 1, 2,  4 & 6 all responded to the blaze.

"Resources to fight the fire are thin" said spokesperson Devin Helland after a third wildland strike team has been sent from Franklin County. 

It is not clear how the fire started, so far the fire is just burning brush.

This story will be updated

