Sixth grade class organizes fundraiser for students in Congo

PASCO, WA- Since the beginning of the school year, Brooke Lamberson's class has been writing letters to students in Congo. It started when they read the book, "A Long Walk to Water" as a class. In the story, kids talk about being refugees and having to walk hours away just to get their water.

Lamberson said she went home one day after school and an idea came to her, "it just came to me one night, we can read the book and just go through the motions or can do something". From there, she thought of her friend who works for a non-profit organization in Congo at a school. After talking with her, they decided, "we're going to have pen pals, and from there it transformed into this much larger thing than I anticipated".

By sending letters back and forth the past school year, her students have learned a lot, including how difficult life is over there for them. They even learned that like their book, the Congo students struggle for water and have to walk three to four hours a day for water.

As a class, they're organizing a fundraiser carnival, they'll use the money to help send a water tank over to the students in Congo. The Carnival for Congo will be held on June 10 from 4:30 until 6:30 at the Captain Gray Elementary School in Pasco. They're hoping to raise 25,000 dollars.