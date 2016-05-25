Franklin PUD celebrates the first community solar project for Pa - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Franklin PUD celebrates the first community solar project for Pasco

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA- The first community solar project in Pasco has been producing energy since April 28, 2016. The project is a "solar carport" and looks like your average carport a driver would pull into, park and keep their car covered but on top are 252 solar panels. 

The project was fully subscribed in December of last year by Franklin PUD customers. The customers participating were able to purchase between one and 75 blocks out of the 1,725 available. Each block costs 200 dollars. 

We talked with one couple participating in the project. They tell us their house roof isn't designed to hold solar panels so this was a great alternative for them. Erin Gaston and her husband are participants and tell us, "I think that was totally awesome, when we showed up today and saw the parking places I'm sure the employees of the PUD will enjoy that a lot and then I was thinking houses that couldn't have it on their roof maybe they can do something like this, alongside, put up their own carport".

According to Franklin PUD, with the state production incentive of $1.08 per kilowatt hour generated through June 2020, and a monthly net metering credit, participants can expect a payback in three to four years. 

The solar project is expected to generate enough annual energy to power about five to six average homes. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   