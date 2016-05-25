Franklin PUD celebrates the first community solar project for Pasco

PASCO, WA- The first community solar project in Pasco has been producing energy since April 28, 2016. The project is a "solar carport" and looks like your average carport a driver would pull into, park and keep their car covered but on top are 252 solar panels.

The project was fully subscribed in December of last year by Franklin PUD customers. The customers participating were able to purchase between one and 75 blocks out of the 1,725 available. Each block costs 200 dollars.

We talked with one couple participating in the project. They tell us their house roof isn't designed to hold solar panels so this was a great alternative for them. Erin Gaston and her husband are participants and tell us, "I think that was totally awesome, when we showed up today and saw the parking places I'm sure the employees of the PUD will enjoy that a lot and then I was thinking houses that couldn't have it on their roof maybe they can do something like this, alongside, put up their own carport".

According to Franklin PUD, with the state production incentive of $1.08 per kilowatt hour generated through June 2020, and a monthly net metering credit, participants can expect a payback in three to four years.

The solar project is expected to generate enough annual energy to power about five to six average homes.