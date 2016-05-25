Man threatening police with a knife tasered several times in Ken - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man threatening police with a knife tasered several times in Kennewick

UPDATE/KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have identified the man who threatened them with a knife Wednesday afternoon as Esteban Joel Flores, 19 of Walla Walla.

Medics took him to Trios Southridge Hospital Wednesday evening after officers tased him several times, he tried escaping and even bit an officer.

Staff restrained him and cleared him medically before deputies booked him into the Benton County Jail on several counts of felony assault.

The officer was treated and released and is now back at work.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police say they used several less than lethal techniques to arrest a man who was holding a knife and trying to get on passing trains.

Police say they responded to the area of E. Columbia Dr. and N. Kingwood Dr. for a trespass in progress near a railroad around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When KPD officers tried to contact the man on the railroad tracks, he did not listen and armed himself with a large hunting knife telling them to kill him.

The man tried to run from police, running by a casino, onto SR 397, up to E. 3rd Ave.and back to E.1st Ave. and SR 397.

During the pursuit, police shot the man several times with their tasers but it did not work.

The man then ended up jumping on cars that were driving on the roadway and eventually surrounded on E. 1st Ave. by several police officers where he still had his large knife.

Police say he moved toward officers and was hit by a police car at a low speed. The man took the knife and stabbed the hood of the police vehicle two times.

Witnesses said they saw police then hit him with several bean bag rounds.

The man was finally tasered one additional time and after several seconds, the knife dropped from his hand and he was taken into custody.

No one else was injured in this incident.

Police closed E. 1st Ave between S. Date and SR 397 for the investigation.

Any witnesses of this incident please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.

