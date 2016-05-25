WA State Department of Health asks public to send in ticks for r - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WA State Department of Health asks public to send in ticks for research

Posted: Updated:
If you do find a tick here is what they want you to do. One, keep the tick alive. Two, put a few blades of grass in the small plastic or metal container with the tick. Then, put the sealed container with the tick into a sealed plastic bag. If you do find a tick here is what they want you to do. One, keep the tick alive. Two, put a few blades of grass in the small plastic or metal container with the tick. Then, put the sealed container with the tick into a sealed plastic bag.

WASHINGTON STATE- You may already be aware of ticks in our region. However, did you know the Washington State Department of Health wants to study the ticks you find?

It sounds bizarre, but yes, the state department of health is asking if you find a tick, try to keep it alive, and send it to them, along with a form that you fill out.

The Benton Franklin Health District's heard there is a growing number of ticks in our area, their main concern of course, is disease. Disease is rare here, but you can not do enough to protect yourself.

They say to check yourself first, then check your pets after walking through wooded areas or areas by the water. Doctors also say to wear repellent, long sleeves, pants, and take a shower to further inspect after your trip outside.

"Ticks can latch on where ever. I think they often times can be found in those crevasses and that is probably because it is easier for them to hide there," explained Doctor Amy Person with the Benton Franklin Health District.

If you do find a tick here is what they want you to do. One, keep the tick alive. Two, put a few blades of grass in the small plastic or metal container with the tick. Then, put the sealed container with the tick into a sealed plastic bag.

Complete the tick identification form, then ship the tick to their Zoonotic Disease Program in Olympia. You can find this form by clicking here.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   