WA State Department of Health asks public to send in ticks for research

WASHINGTON STATE- You may already be aware of ticks in our region. However, did you know the Washington State Department of Health wants to study the ticks you find?

It sounds bizarre, but yes, the state department of health is asking if you find a tick, try to keep it alive, and send it to them, along with a form that you fill out.

The Benton Franklin Health District's heard there is a growing number of ticks in our area, their main concern of course, is disease. Disease is rare here, but you can not do enough to protect yourself.

They say to check yourself first, then check your pets after walking through wooded areas or areas by the water. Doctors also say to wear repellent, long sleeves, pants, and take a shower to further inspect after your trip outside.

"Ticks can latch on where ever. I think they often times can be found in those crevasses and that is probably because it is easier for them to hide there," explained Doctor Amy Person with the Benton Franklin Health District.

If you do find a tick here is what they want you to do. One, keep the tick alive. Two, put a few blades of grass in the small plastic or metal container with the tick. Then, put the sealed container with the tick into a sealed plastic bag.

Complete the tick identification form, then ship the tick to their Zoonotic Disease Program in Olympia. You can find this form by clicking here.