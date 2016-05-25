Richland play field concession stand broken into twice within a week, volunteers looking for tips on suspects

The softball league just got safer windows approved through the city, however it may be a few weeks before they are installed. If you know anything about who may be responsible for breaking into this concession stand, please call Richland police at (509)

RICHLAND, WA- Robbed twice within just a few days, the Tri-Cities Girls Fastpitch Softball concession stand volunteers are trying to figure out why someone would take time to destroy their windows and doors, all for candy.

"One weekend after another and they got in with a crow bar to the door," explained Ryleigh Stamm, who runs the concession stand with her mother. Sadly, they are not strangers to dealing with burglars as they try to keep 700 girls and their families fueled for the game.

"It happened on Mother's day weekend with a tie rod. Then, two nights ago they got in with a crow bar and tree branches. Completely taking off the metal counter that was on top of here," Stamm showed NBC Right Now.

Last year's criminal came forward, once police arrested him for similar break-ins. Here they are this season, dealing with it again, "The video that we saw was two males. They were smaller built, they did not look like they were men," Stamm said about a grainy video from a business nearby. The pair were rummaging through garbage and eventually found the crow bar.

"A lot of people that work here are volunteers. So they spend a lot of time here and don't get paid for it. Then they have to deal with this kind of stuff and it's frustrating," concluded Stamm.

The softball league just got safer windows approved through the city, however it may be a few weeks before they are installed. If you know anything about who may be responsible for breaking into this concession stand, please call Richland police at (509) 628-0333.