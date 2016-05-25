Alaska Airlines is expanding its services and its good news for the Pacific Northwest

Yakima, WA - Its an exciting time for travelers because Yakima Valley Tourism welcomed Alaska Airlines to the city to share updates on their services. Last month Alaska Airlines recently bought Virgin America Airlines, which means more flights and service.

At the Yakima Valley Tourism annual luncheon, the guest speaker was Alaska Airlines Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, Mark Bocchi, talked about Alaska Airlines west coast expansion, by merging with Virgin America in April 2016.

For now, Virgin America will stay branded as is, and as soon as the U.S. Department of Justice approves the merge of the airlines, then Alaska Airlines will begin working to launch new services.

"We're looking forward to becoming the West coast premiere airline for travelers on the West coast to the East coast," said Bocchi.

This expansion can prove to be very good for Yakima too.

"It's just all around good for our community, it helps to attract business and development and it helps bring visitors to the valley which helps bolster our economy," said John Cooper, President and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism.

With the recent acquisition, Alaska airlines is now the fifth largest airline in the country and their success is good for travelers who live in the area.

Alaska Airlines also updated their logo, and gave it a new modern look and only time will tell, what the future holds for the growth of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America.