Hermiston police looking for card skimmer suspect

HERMISTON, WA - Hermiston police have a person of interest involved in skimming cards from an ATM.

Police say since early May several people have reported fraudulent activity on their bank accounts. Their investigation has shown a victim’s bank account information was compromised by a skimmer placed on a local ATM.

A skimmer is a device placed on a credit or debit card reader which captures the information from the card. The suspects then remove the skimmer, collect the data, and use that information to complete fraudulent transactions.

Police were able to obtain photos of a suspect in Hermiston from the ATM surveillance cameras. Officers believe the man is part of a larger organization involved with similar activity throughout the northwest.

If you have any information please contact Detective Robert Guerrero at 541-667-5098.

If you suspect an ATM has an unusual device on it, call your local police immediately.