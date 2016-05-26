Three different luring attempts reported in Kennewick

Three different luring attempts reported in KennewickPosted: Updated:
Vote now for Dust Devils' Gesa Stadium as Best Short-Season Ball Park
While the Dust Devils and Spokane Indians battle it out on the diamond, it also turns out - both clubs will meet in the finals of Ballpark Digest's search for America's Best Short-Season Ball Park.
One person shot multiple times at Howard Amon Park
On July 4 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded for a shooting at Howard Amon Park.
City of Pasco reviews alleged illegal fireworks usage this July 4
In May, the City Council approved a partial lifting of the fireworks ban to allow some of the so-called "safe and sane" consumer fireworks.
Conrad fire threatens homes and forces evacuations
State resources are now on scene of the Conrad fire burning near Selah.
Brush fire closes Keene Road in West Richland early Tuesday morning
Firefighters in West Richland put out a small brush fire early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:00 a.m. on the 7600 block of Keene Road just west of Van Giesen.
Outdoor Grilling & Food Safety
NBC RIGHT NOW- Independence Day calls for a number of people to be outside having a picnic, barbecuing, and enjoying the nice summer weather Eastern Washington has. But making sure you're handling your food safely can ensure your dishes make it to your table, without the risk of someone getting a foodborne illness.
One man's weight loss journey leads him to his wife
What fireworks are allowed in your City?
PASCO: The 4th of July is right around the corner and many of you have already been out and about buying fireworks, but it's important to know what's allowed and what isn't in your County. The City of Pasco just recently legalized certain fireworks at their May 21st City council meeting. The City Manager's office says the decision was made so that law enforcement can focus on larger violations on the 4th of July, instead of small-scale fireworks. The owner of the Grigg'...
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours Washington to talk about tariffs
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made appearances in the Tri-Cities and Yakima on Tuesday.
River of Fire Changes
