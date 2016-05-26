Suns Shoot for Second Title in Tim Sanders Era - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Suns Shoot for Second Title in Tim Sanders Era

Kennewick, WA - Tim Sanders is the only coach the Southridge Suns baseball program has known. Now the team has a chance to grab the second state title in school history, twelve years after Sanders coached the Suns to his first. But much like the 2004 team this squad has become family.

