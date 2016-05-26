Yakima man gets trapped underneath a car after crash

Yakima, WA - The calls came out just after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, an accident involving a car and a pedestrian. The victim had to be pulled out from under a gold minivan parked along the 500 block of 6th Street in Yakima after the driver of a blue minivan swerved as he was driving North along 6th Street.

Primitivo Lagos and his cousin had just gotten home from work and were unloading things from their van when the accident happened.

"I was getting in the car from the side door and he was by the other door in the back, the crash made me hit myself on the windshield and then I just ran out to my cousin, he couldn't move, he was stuck there, laying down, I couldn't talk to him, there was blood coming out of his mouth, " Lagos said in Spanish.

The victim, Primitivo's cousin, sustained major injuries from the crash and is being treated at Yakima Regional Hospital for those injures.

"He suffered a head injury, he hit his head on the windshield of the car that struck him, and he suffered a pretty serious leg injury," said Sgt. Chance Belton, Yakima Police Department.

The crash also left a lot of damage both cars, it's still too soon to tell what caused the driver to swerve into the victim and the parked car, and police are still investigating.

Video from the scene shows Yakima Police testing the driver of the blue minivan for DUI at the scene of the crash, and police tell NBC Right Now that there was enough evidence from those preliminary tests to arrest the driver for suspicion of DUI.