Oregon man suspected of stabbing wife to death will face a murder charge

Four stabbed and one arrested in Milton Freewater investigation

The Oregon State Police are now investigating and have arrested Villegas Garcia as a suspect.

UPDATE MAY 28TH:

WALLA WALLA, WA- An Oregon man suspected of stabbing his wife to death and injuring his young children, will be returning to Umatilla County to face a murder charge.

26-year-old Oscar Villegas Garcia, of Milton-Freewater, waived his right to an extradition hearing during court on Friday. Villegas Garcia has been held in Walla Walla after being released from the hospital from self inflicted injuries.

The Umatilla County District Attorney says he plans to charge Villegas Garcia with murder.

Police found the couple, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old suffering from stab wounds on Thursday. Maria Villegas later died at the hospital.

PREVIOUS:

Milton Freewater, OR - Earlier this morning Milton Freewater police were called to the 300 block of 13th Ave. in Milton Freewater for a reported stabbing.

When officers got there they found a man, a woman and two kids all with stab and cut wounds..

They were all sent to Saint Mary's Hospital with different levels of injuries.

The woman, 24-year old Maria Villegas died from her injuries at Saint Mary's.

Police say that 26 year old Oscar Villegas Garcia's wounds seem to be self inflicted.

One child was taken to Sacred Heart for more treatment, and the other was treated at Saint Mary's.

The Oregon State Police are now investigating and have arrested Villegas Garcia as a suspect.