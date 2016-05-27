Public's help needed to help family recover stolen items from their home

Toppenish, WA - A family in Toppenish is heartbroken and asking for public help, because on Monday their home was burglarized, and they say the stolen items are irreplaceable. Devalyn Crowe, couldn't hold back tears back when talking about her stolen horse riding gear: a beaded head stall, saddle, and breast collar.

The gear is not just gear to Crowe, because she won them when she competed in the Miss Indian Rodeo in 2015. The items were taken sometime Monday, May 23rd, out of her horse trailer at her house off Wapato Road and Marion Drain.

"It means a lot, its not only valuable to me myself, but my family, they helped me get it, it took me two tries to go for that title, and I went through some obstacles before i got it just it means a lot, I cant stress enough how much it means to me," said Crowe, wiping tears from her eyes.

Crowe and her family say they are shocked that something like this happened in their neighborhood and just want those items back, they don't care about the other stuff that was taken.

Crowe says she loves riding her horses with the special pieces that she earned, and wants them back, she won't ask any questions.

Tribal Police are investigating the burglary.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the belongings, call Tribal Police at (509) 865-2933.